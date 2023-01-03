After some time in press silence, finally Starfield shows up again. Some Twitter users have noticed that on the official Bethesda websitethe manufacturer of the game, was finally open the page dedicated to the support of the workand among the available FAQs we find “When will Starfield be released?”

There answer for now is not yet precise:

“Starfield will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023”

But as much as Todd Howard likes to keep us groping in the dark for a while longer, at least we have confirmation that the game should actually be out soon. It is not the first time, however, that the date has been announced and then delayed, remember that the game was announced already in 2018is that in 2021 Bethesda had released the first trailer officer, which we talked about at the time in this article, with release date reported for the end of November 2022.

At least at last year’s Summer Fest we were able to admire a long section already completed and refined of the game, which bodes well for us, however Bethesda did not make itself heard for the last Game Awards, although apparently they had to announce this new period out.

In short, already once we had to waitnow hopefully Bethesda manages to keep these new promises and don’t leave us waiting again.