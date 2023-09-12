In Starfield we can use the points obtained by increasing levels to improve some characteristics of our Skill Tree: unfortunately we cannot “respec”, i.e. reassign, these points if we have enhanced the wrong skill, at least in a conventional way. How to do it, then?

Although A Respec function is not directly availablewe can still fix our oversights by making use of the function debug on our copy of Starfield for PC: let’s see how.





The commands to reset our skill points

ATTENTION: as you continue reading you will see commands that are not included in the original game and are considered cheats, doing what we are about to show you could prevent the correct obtaining of achievements on your copy of the game.

All things considered, does not exist a command that allows a automatic “respec”.but instead we show you one command that allows the removal of a point from a specific skill and another that allows the addition of a point to the designated skill.

In the first case, removal of skill point, the command to enter is the following: “player.removeperk + Perk ID”. For add a skill point instead we will have to use the command “player.addperk + Perk ID”

We remind you that for activate the command prompt you will first need to type ” ` ” on your keyboard, and then enter the commands listed above.