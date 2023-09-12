Neon is certainly one of the most interesting destinations to visit during your adventure in Stafield: the immense cyberpunk city is, in fact, home to many missions and more.

In this guide we will see how to reach Neon and what we can do once we arrive in the metropolis. WARNING: we will communicate the precise location of the city in the game world, so you will encounter spoilers.

Neon’s location

The city of Neon is located on the planet I flew Alpha, in the Volii solar system. To reach this area of ​​the universe you will necessarily have to cross the Olympus solar system.

Let’s also not forget that this territory is part of the “Free Star Collective”: upon entering the solar system our ship will be scanned for contraband goods and the bounties on our heads will have to be canceled (upon payment) to enter.

Once you have selected Volii Alpha, Neon it will be available as a docking area for our spacecraft.

What to do in Neon

Each section of Neon (Core, the center; Ebbside and Underbelly) is home to some missions and important buildings: not only will the city be the protagonist of a main mission, but we will be able to explore Neon by completing faction missions and secondary missions.

It will be in this metropolis that we will find the headquarters of the major factions and authorities, but, at the same time, we will be able to slip into the seedy shops to buy some rare contraband goods: among these the Aurora.