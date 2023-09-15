In Starfield, the Star Eagle ship it is one of the cars that you can get without spending your game credits and without having to build it, an activity that requires a considerable expenditure of time and money. To be able to obtain it, however, you will have to complete specific missions. In the Bethesda Softworks giant you meet the Freestar Rangera kind of space marshals of the Freestar Collective who, to carry out their tasks, need a ship to help them: the Star Eagle. To get it, players will first have to join these rangers and complete a series of missions with the title of deputy Freestar Ranger.

After speaking with Sam Coe and have activated the mission Empty Nestwhich will take the protagonist to the city of Akilato get your hands on the Star Eagle you will need to complete the following missions:

Job Gone Wrong

Deputized

Where Hope Lies

Where Hope is Built

Shadows in Neon

Surgical Stike

On The Run

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

Once you complete the previous missions, you will receive the ship as reward along with many other useful items.