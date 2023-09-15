Starfieldthe giant of Bethesda Softworks released last September 6th, it is attracting the attention of players and is a real odyssey of possibilities. In the cauldron of space and stars, the adventure places the protagonists faced with many choices, which make each story unique. In Starfield it is possible not only to cross galaxies, explore boundless universes and raid enemy bases, but also fall in love and build your own romance. Who wouldn’t love a love story set in space?

In the title it is possible to weave a romance with 4 different characters, all members of Constellation, Starfield’s main faction. Where Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves ample margin to the player, who can even decide to kiss a bear, Starfield remains on more realistic and simple decisions, but no less satisfying for this. Let’s see how to woo someone, and what the options are for weaving your love network in the game.

As already mentioned, there are 4 romantic options: Andreja, Barrett, Sarah Morgan and Sam Coe. Playing and flirting is also possible with characters outside of these four, but these interactions they cannot lead to a romantic relationship. All 4 romance options are available regardless of your character’s gender. Here is some more information about each love story.

Sarah morgan

Sarah is the leader of Constellation. It’s about a strong and independent woman, a leader who leads his group to discover artifacts and the role humanity may have among the stars. Sarah has a strong sense of empathy and iron morals, and can quickly tell when things are going too far or becoming dangerous. He will often ask the player philosophical questions, and it will be important to be very empathetic with her. If he decides to carry out illegal or particularly serious actions, such as murder, and decides to build a romance with Sarah, it will be necessary to ensure that she does not witness it. He must, therefore, not be his partner at that moment or he will have to wait somewhere, without being able to witness the “impure act”.

The risk is that she might not like the actions carried out by the protagonist, which would lead to a considerable slowdown of the love story.

sam coe

Sam is a member of the Freestar Collective and has a strong sense of justice. During the game, the protagonists will have to make precise decisions on the progress of the story such as, for example, whether or not to let a criminal go free. Sam is an absolutist when it comes to right versus wrong, and he will not appreciate actions that go against his ideals. Leaving a criminal free, therefore, will not bring the player to his side. He has, however, a weakness: his daughter. Just like with Sarah, if she is about to take an action that is illegal or against Sam’s ideals, it is better to dismiss him or make sure that she does not witness it.

Getting his approval is difficult, losing it is a matter of a moment, so good advice is to leave him aside during mission chains like that of the Crimson Fleet, which are morally dubious.

barret

Barrett he is the first member of Constellation that one meets at the beginning of the journey, and he is the one who gives players their first ship. Barrett is fun and quite easy going compared to the other comrades of the faction, and does not give importance to thefts or illegal things that take place before his eyes. To increase your affinity with Barrett, it is still better to be kind in front of him, and not commit “wrong” actions while he is your partner. If Barrett should ask for money while you are talking to him, giving them to him would be a great way to quickly increase affinity.

andreja

Andreja is the fourth member of Constellation eligible for a romantic relationship with the player. He is a mysterious character, and we will have to continue with the main mission, Inside the Unknown, to meet her. To Andreja likes honesty and wants to help innocent people. While traveling with her, it is important not to lie to her and not to hurt or harm people who do not deserve it, otherwise she will not like the protagonist’s actions and this will result in a loss of affinity. However, Andreja doesn’t like it when criminals aren’t brought to justice and don’t get what they deserve, so doing missions together where the goal is to bring justice will be a great decision.

But how do you build a romance in Starfield? Once you have chosen the object of your love, you have to carry out missions as companions and perform actions in line with his character and that they may like, for example increase affinity. Losing affinity or completely blocking the birth of a love story is possible if you go against your partner’s ideals. Acquire skill rank 1 Leadership increases affinity 25% faster. When the protagonist of the romance appears, the option must be used To flirt to start weaving the plot of love and making your romantic intentions known.

However, flirting does not always lead to ideal conditions for romance. There are situations in which this option is not, among the dialogue choices, the one that the desired partner would like most. If you think that one response is more suitable than flirting, you should not hesitate to use this option, postponing the other to more suitable moments. Once you have reached a particularly high affinity, or at certain points in the story where specific events occur, you need to check the mission sheet “Activity“, to check if it is present the option to talk to a partner. By choosing the chosen one for the love story, you will further increase your affinity with him or her.

Once a high affinity is reached, the characters will say something important about themselves, and the personal companion search will appear. Once completed, it will be possible proclaim your love to the chosen partner, and solidify the romance. At the next meeting, the “I commit“. Players can choose it if they decide to fully commit and celebrate a ceremony with your partner. Once the ceremony is over, the two newlyweds can sleep together, obtaining the enhancement “Emotional Security“, which grants a 15% increase in XP.

The love relationship can still conclude if you carry out actions that your partner or partner does not like. Although it is possible to try to win back your partner’s affection, it is best to avoid committing crimes or killing sprees in her presence.

It is possible to braid a romance with multiple companions at the same time, but you will not be able to commit and marry more than one person. If you want to complete a romantic subplot, you will have to choose a unique partner. Also, the love story will not continue in Starfield in New Game Plus. In this case, it will be possible to choose a completely different companion.