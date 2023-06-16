IGN.com has got to to test the highly anticipated Starfield for an hour, drawing a few impressions extremely positive. Meanwhile, it has been explained that they got to play using Xbox Series X. The first thing they noticed is that the scale and ambition of the game are out of their mind, as emerged from what was shown during the dedicated showcase and from what have had the opportunity to test firsthand. For this reason it is believed that players will spend years playing it.

Going more specifically, we talk about many background choices to be made, which can be changed during the adventure. The IGN journalist didn’t touch the story first hand, because in the hour he played the game he was busy doing many other things.

As known, Starfield will not have multiplayer, but expansion packs are planned single player. On spaceships, gravity has its effects, making shooting particularly fun. The hand-to-hand combat is also very fun.

Starfield is being compared to a No Man’s Sky 2 fused with a Bethesda-esque narrative RPG, like a combination of Fallout and Skyrim. The reporter isn’t sure if there are any non-human races in the game, but said one of the cities visited looks like a mix between Oblivion and Mass Effect, with hundreds of NPCs and interconnected neighborhoods.

It is also noted that the designed missions by hand and visiting the various districts will take up a lot of the players time. The general impression is that of a very profound title.