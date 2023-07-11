The incredible initiative of the compendium total of Starfieldcarried out by the fan known as Gokamo as a solo initiative, has expanded further and is now a voluminous book of over 1000 pagesthanks also to the numerous information that has recently emerged.

You may remember the question: months ago we reported on this particular initiative by a single user particularly fascinated by Starfield, who had decided to build a long compendium that summarized all information surfaced on the Bethesda game.

At the time it was a compendium of more than 400 pages, but in the meantime the work has continued and the contents have more than doubled, thanks also to the various presentations and the deep dive video of Bethesda staged last month, which clarified many aspects of the game. At this point, as the author claims, it is a volume that can easily fall into the area of ​​novels, in terms of page quantity and content.