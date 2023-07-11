The incredible initiative of the compendium total of Starfieldcarried out by the fan known as Gokamo as a solo initiative, has expanded further and is now a voluminous book of over 1000 pagesthanks also to the numerous information that has recently emerged.
You may remember the question: months ago we reported on this particular initiative by a single user particularly fascinated by Starfield, who had decided to build a long compendium that summarized all information surfaced on the Bethesda game.
At the time it was a compendium of more than 400 pages, but in the meantime the work has continued and the contents have more than doubled, thanks also to the various presentations and the deep dive video of Bethesda staged last month, which clarified many aspects of the game. At this point, as the author claims, it is a volume that can easily fall into the area of novels, in terms of page quantity and content.
At this point, the Starfield compendium is divided into three parts: the first “arc” tells the story of the first information that has emerged so far, between 2018 and 2022, starting from the presentation and the first concept art leaked online. The second part was composed after the actual presentation at the Xbox Showcase in 2022 and therefore includes the first more precise details on the game, while the third part summarizes all the elements that emerged from the recent deep dive and is therefore the most complete and specific .
At the moment, it is probably the most complete document that can be found around all the features that have emerged so far on Starfield, so if you are interested and have any particular curiosities about the Bethesda game you can go to this address to read the compendium, waiting for any additions that will come later.
#Starfield #Gokamo #Fan #Compendium #book #pages
