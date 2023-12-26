Steam's average “mostly negative” rating it's a black hole that all developers want to stay away from, often (unfortunately) failing. This isn't very newsworthy when it comes to titles with a low budget and an immature team behind them, but when even AAA games enter this limbo the question takes on another turn.

Starfield, a title developed by Bethesda and a workhorse for Microsoft exclusives in 2023, officially falls into the category of “mostly negative” games. We can have proof of this by visiting the Steam page of the product.

The statistics speak for themselves: only 34% of reviews posted by Steam users in the last 30 days they are positive. This. logically, it means that almost 70% of users did not consider Starfield a title worth passing.

A fact that can only alarm Bethesda, which saw its flagship title not receive not even a GOTY nomination at the TGAs held at the beginning of December.

Users have especially complained the emptiness of the game worldthe repetitiveness of the secondary missions and the substantial absence of elements that push the continuation of the intergalactic adventure.

The lack of that incentive to venture into the unknown and immense world offered by the game meant that the title, despite reaching a large number of users, was unable to enter their hearts. We talked in more depth about Starfield in our review.



