Several users on Reddit shared this discovery on Starfield. If players have sex with another character, they will receive a buff. This is known as ’emotional security’ and gives you an experience boost. For 24 minutes you will receive 15% more than usual.

However, it’s not that easy to get another character to end up in your bed. There are only a few with whom you can start a romance. The process is somewhat long and also once you ‘commit’ to one, you can no longer with the others. But once you do, make sure you take full advantage of this perk.

Starfield it also has an experience boost if you simply sleep. This gives you an extra 10%, also for 24 minutes. So if you don’t have luck finding a partner for the delicious one, you can still sleep to make your odyssey more bearable.

What is Starfield?

Starfield It is the most recent game from Bethesda, who in the past gave us the saga fallout and The Elder Scrolls. As in those titles, it is a very vast RPG, but this time we take control of an intergalactic traveler on a stellar adventure.

Source: Bethesda.

You have a lot of freedom in exploration and in how you approach missions. You can pretty much put together your own adventure by deciding whether you want to be the hero, a pirate, or a morally ambiguous being. If you are already interested you can try it on PC or Xbox Series X / S. If you are a Game Pass subscriber, you can already find it in the catalog at no extra cost. Will they give it a chance?

