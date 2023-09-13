With last week’s Starfield launch slowly simmering down, Bethesda has started to cast its gaze forward, confirming a number of “community requested” features are on the way, including Nvidia DLSS support on PC, an FOV slider, and more.

Ace detailed in a post on social mediaBethesda is initially targeting a “few top issues” in a small hotfix out today, after which it’ll be turning its attention to various community requested features, which will arrive in updates at a “regular interval.”

Specifically, it’s confirmed Nvidia DLSS Support on PC following its controversial partnership with AMD, as well as 32:9 ultrawide monitor support on the platform. Additionally, players can expect a range of quality of life improvements, including a field-of-view slider, an HDR calibration menu, plus brightness and contrast controls.

Digital Foundry reckoned the PC version of Starfield “still requires a lot of work”.

“We’re also working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support,” the studio adds, “and each update will include new stability and performance improvements.”

Further out, built-in official mod support via Bethesda’s Creation Club will be made available across all platforms starting early next year, and Bethesda is canvassing feedback from the existing PC modding community to see “how we can make [modding] better”. It also acknowledges some other user-requested features, including city maps, saying “even if we don’t get to your requests immediately, we’d love to do it in the future.”

“Keep the feedback coming,” the developer concludes. “we really do read it all, “and thank you all again for taking this journey with us!”