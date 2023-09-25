Two weeks after getting its first small update, Starfield has just received another, this one focusing on performance and stability, as well as remedying a number of gameplay issues.

All-in-all, it’s not a particularly glamorous update, equating to a grand total of ten bullet points in Bethesda’s patch notes, but if you’ve been experiencing the likes of characters not appearing where they should be, blurry textures, or a hitch-y hand scanner, this one’s for you.

Full patch details can be found below, and for those wondering when Bethesda might have something more substantial to bring to Starfield, the developer says it’s “continuing to work on [the] larger update” that – as we learned a couple of weeks ago – will introduce the likes of Nvidia DLSS support and 32:9 ultrawide monitor support on PC, a field-of-view slider, an HDR calibration menu, and a new “Eat “button for food when it eventually arrives.

Eurogamer’s Ian Highton plays three hours of Starfield.

“Thank you so much for your continued feedback and support of Starfield,” Bethesda concludes in its latest update post, “and we look forward to a future with you on this journey.”

And if you haven’t yet ventured into Starfield’s “NASA Punk” version of space, you can always have a read of Eurogamer’s 3/5 review to see if it sounds like something you might enjoy. “Starfield pairs near-impossible breadth with a classic Bethesda aptitude for systemic physics, magnetic sidequests, and weird vignettes,” Chris Tapsell wrote, “but in sacrificing direct exploration for the sake of sheer scale, there’s nothing to bind it together.”

STARFIELD 1.7.33 UPDATE DETAILS

GENERAL

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

GRAPHICS

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly on AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY



Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitting.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

SHIPS