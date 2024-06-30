“Transform gameplay into an immersive economic system that adds depth and realism to your space adventures,” reads the modders’ description, “ Manage your finances like never before, thanks to a larger banking system and a dynamic stock market, and more.”

StarFinance can be downloaded from Nexus Mods at this address therefore it does not seem to be part of the internal mods for Creazioni at the moment, but we are still at the beginning of the journey of this particular variation on the space RPG by Bethesda.

Mods are starting to get going Starfield also thanks to the launch of the official kit for the development of these through Creations, and an interesting result was achieved with the launch of StarFinance a mod that completely changes the economy internal to the game, effectively introducing the possibility of launching into financial ventures, like real space capitalists.

The Space Capitalists

In fact, StarFinance introduces the wonders of capitalism into the Starfield universe, or rather, allows the player to take part in it, given that references to the economy and its socio-political reflections are already present in some form in the game, but do not touch more so the gameplay.

A GalBank branch in Starfield

In this case, however, the finance becomes an integral part of the gamejust saying.

With StarFinance you can manage your funds through a complex and in-depth banking systemwith the possibility of obtaining interest on savings and also making investments, while further updates expected to the mod should also introduce realistic fluctuations in interest rates based on different parameters.

It will also be possible to obtain loans, a credit-based reputation system and many other features that give a new level of realism to the simulation, even on the economic front.

Among updates The near future also includes debt collectors who can chase you to collect your debts, a real stock market system with realistic fluctuations, and a land management system that can turn you into a true tycoon of the galactic real estate market.

To start the mod, in addition to downloading and installing it, you need to go to the GalBank Tower in New Atlantis and interact with the GalBank Data terminal on the wall, but you need to have at least 1000 credits to open an account.

The arrival of official mods with Creations and Bethesda’s Creation Kit has expanded Starfield but also sparked several controversies due to the presence of some paid mods.