Bethesda Softworks has not yet confirmed or denied the ability to mod the version Xbox Series X/S Of Starfield with gamers still calling out for support for mod perhaps through a system similar to that seen in Fallout 4 and in the latest versions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

A legitimate wish

The PC version of Starfield is sure to be heavily modded

There PC version Starfield will have mod support, with Todd Howard calling the game a modder’s paradise. There are even those who have already announced the first mods, even though there are still a few weeks left before the actual release of the game (it will be available from 6 September 2023). After all, modders have been part of the fortune of many of the company’s games, guaranteeing them enormous commercial longevity.

But come on console? Currently the development studio has not commented on the support for mods in Starfield, so there is nothing announced or hinted about it. The silence prompted some gamers to ask Bethesda to learn more in a post published in the official subreddit of the game.

In the post we can read that the players would like a support similar to the two aforementioned games, with perhaps a limit of occupied space, which was 5gB, for a maximum of 150 mods.

Some are optimistic about it, but others fear Bethesda is leveraging mods to sell gamers the mods they love. We’ll see, since nothing is known about it at the moment.