A short video clip is making the rounds on Twitter Starfieldwhich displays what is referred to as the “most large collection of potatoes of the galaxy” (definition to be verified) and which also serves to understand the potential of the management of objects in the game Bethesda.
As we have known for some time, being in fact a distinctive feature of games developed on Bethesda’s Creation Engine, the objects with which it is possible to interact in Starfield can be moved and positioned, with the system record the location where they are at all times.
This means that despite the vastness of the universe simulated in the game, the system remembers where the single object has been placed, which allows for special situations.
Starfield potatoes and physics
When the title was still in development, Bethesda itself had joked about the possibility of collecting a large amount of objects in specific places when producer Jamie Mallory proudly showed the pile of sandwiches collected in his space raids. This had also sparked the craze for the sandwich in question, apparently complete with an official recipe.
Now that the game is out and available, we expect to see some crazy new applications of this feature, starting with this remarkable collection of potatoes: Reddit user “Moozipan” has amassed a remarkable mountain of the tubers in question inside of a room in your ship, demonstrating how item management works in Starfield and also how items are subject to a physics simulation quite convincing, as also demonstrated by the commentary of Digital Foundry’s John Linneman.
