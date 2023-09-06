A short video clip is making the rounds on Twitter Starfieldwhich displays what is referred to as the “most large collection of potatoes of the galaxy” (definition to be verified) and which also serves to understand the potential of the management of objects in the game Bethesda.

As we have known for some time, being in fact a distinctive feature of games developed on Bethesda’s Creation Engine, the objects with which it is possible to interact in Starfield can be moved and positioned, with the system record the location where they are at all times.

This means that despite the vastness of the universe simulated in the game, the system remembers where the single object has been placed, which allows for special situations.