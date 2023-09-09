During his analysis of the PC version of Starfield, Digital Foundry he shared what in his opinion are the optimized graphics settings to obtain the right compromise between visual quality and performance.
The PC version of Starfield was rated the best by Digital Foundry, but could be improved. Although it does not present any particular problems, it is known for being quite heavy to manage, even with DLSS mods for NVIDIA cards. On the other hand, according to tech enthusiasts, it is possible to obtain a more than decent boost in performance without having to sacrifice too much in visual performance by fiddling with the graphics settings. Here are the settings they recommend:
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Indirect lighting: Medium/High
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Particle quality: Medium/High
- Volumetric illumination: Medium
- Crowd density: Low
- Motion blur: Low
- Ambient occlusion quality: Medium
- Grass quality: Medium
- Contact shadows: Medium
- Enable VSR: Yes
As we can see, they are not too far from the settings we suggested in our guide to the best settings for the PC version of Starfield for medium/low low-end configurations.
Xbox Series X equivalent settings
In the same analysis, Digital Foundry revealed what PC graphics settings it is at comparable to the Xbox Series of Starfield, which he had previously rated generally positively.
- Shadow Quality: Low and Ultra
-
Indirect lighting: Medium or High
-
Reflection quality: Medium
-
Particle quality: Medium or High
-
Volumetric illumination: Medium
-
Crowd Density: Unknown
-
Motion blur: Low
-
Ambient occlusion quality: Below Low
-
Grass quality: Medium
-
Contact shadows: Medium but lower quality
-
Enable VSR: Yes, but offers worse results
In the newspaper’s opinion, the Verdicrociata console offers a mix between high, medium and low settings. In particular, the quality of the shadows can oscillate between Ultra and Low, the indirect lighting and particle quality are equivalent to the Medium/High settings. On the other hand, the ambient occlusion quality was not convincing, according to Digital Foundry even lower than Low for PC.
