During his analysis of the PC version of Starfield, Digital Foundry he shared what in his opinion are the optimized graphics settings to obtain the right compromise between visual quality and performance.

The PC version of Starfield was rated the best by Digital Foundry, but could be improved. Although it does not present any particular problems, it is known for being quite heavy to manage, even with DLSS mods for NVIDIA cards. On the other hand, according to tech enthusiasts, it is possible to obtain a more than decent boost in performance without having to sacrifice too much in visual performance by fiddling with the graphics settings. Here are the settings they recommend:

Shadow quality: Medium

Indirect lighting: Medium/High

Reflection quality: Medium

Particle quality: Medium/High

Volumetric illumination: Medium

Crowd density: Low

Motion blur: Low

Ambient occlusion quality: Medium

Grass quality: Medium

Contact shadows: Medium

Enable VSR: Yes

As we can see, they are not too far from the settings we suggested in our guide to the best settings for the PC version of Starfield for medium/low low-end configurations.