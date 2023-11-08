With the beta update available today, the first ones arrive video comparisons on Starfieldusing NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 vs. AMD FSR 2.2 which was thus far the standard solution expected for the game at launch on PC, and the improvements seem quite evident.
These are two videos published by the YouTuber MxBenchmarkPC, with the application of the 1.8.83 update in beta starting today and the results are quite explicit, even if you look at the values expressed.
Using DLSS 3.5 leads to sensitive advantageseven if not always clearly visible.
With the application of frame generationthe leap forward in frame-rate is notable compared to the use of FSR 2.2, but even without this technology, the application of the “simple” DLSS 3.5 proves to be very effective, with greater image clarity and in any case an increase variable but always present in terms of performance.
Improvements already seem to be emerging
It must be said that the test configuration is no small feat, being a PC with Intel i7 10700F as CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4080 as GPU, but it is not the most exclusive either.
The simple use of DLSS 3.5 brings an advantage of approximately 5-10% in terms of performancebut the delta increases if the frame generation system is also applied.
Based on what we can see, it seems that Bethesda’s official patch generally performs better than even the unofficial one released previously. Let’s see how the final version of the update will behave as soon as it is made available.
#Starfield #video #comparisons #NVIDIA #DLSS #show #improvements #compared #FSR