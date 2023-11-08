With the beta update available today, the first ones arrive video comparisons on Starfieldusing NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 vs. AMD FSR 2.2 which was thus far the standard solution expected for the game at launch on PC, and the improvements seem quite evident.

These are two videos published by the YouTuber MxBenchmarkPC, with the application of the 1.8.83 update in beta starting today and the results are quite explicit, even if you look at the values ​​expressed.

Using DLSS 3.5 leads to sensitive advantageseven if not always clearly visible.

With the application of frame generationthe leap forward in frame-rate is notable compared to the use of FSR 2.2, but even without this technology, the application of the “simple” DLSS 3.5 proves to be very effective, with greater image clarity and in any case an increase variable but always present in terms of performance.