Who preloaded the digital version of Starfield on Xbox Series X|Seither thanks to the Game Pass or simply because you bought the game, you can download it now first patch of Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
Update: as reported by some users, the preload is also available for the PC version of Starfield.
If you have the opportunity, we advise you to download it now as it is a rather substantial update, although in any case the download should start automatically if the console is connected to the network. As reported by MauroNL on X / Twitter let’s talk about 15.48GB of total weight. Better to get over it right away than having to wait until the game launches, right?
Starfield: Very close to launch
Now we are very few days away from the debut of Starfield. We remind you that the game will be available from September 6th on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and in the Game Pass catalog. Those who purchased the Premium Edition instead will be able to start playing it as early as Friday 1 September. In this regard, here are the unlock times announced by Bethesda.
In the meantime, from the lucky ones who are already playing it, we have discovered that it could be the Bethesda game with the least bugs ever.
#Starfield #patch #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply