Who preloaded the digital version of Starfield on Xbox Series X|Seither thanks to the Game Pass or simply because you bought the game, you can download it now first patch of Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

Update: as reported by some users, the preload is also available for the PC version of Starfield.

If you have the opportunity, we advise you to download it now as it is a rather substantial update, although in any case the download should start automatically if the console is connected to the network. As reported by MauroNL on X / Twitter let’s talk about 15.48GB of total weight. Better to get over it right away than having to wait until the game launches, right?