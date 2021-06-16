The Elder Scrolls in space? What’s New from Bethesda is one of Pete Hines and Todd Howard’s most ambitious studio productions. Does it live up to the expectations created? It won’t take long to find out: it comes out next November 11. We tell you our impressions.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Starfield is a video game that will take advantage of all the history and talent acquired by Bethesda in the last quarter of a century. In fact, it has been his declaration of intent in the new trailer of the software presented at E3 2021, which has served to have a new look at the title and also confirm its release date: November 11, 2022, a very special date in the house of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Could it seem like there’s not much else to scratch from Starfield until then given the crypticness of the latest trailer? Not at all: there are many details that have been released from the highly anticipated production in the days after its presentation. The first thing to highlight about the expected RPG is its size. Bethesda has ensured that its new game has an abysmal dimension, which will allow one of the largest mapped never seen in its history.

Speaking of the plot, Starfield will take us 300 years in the future. We will have to enlist in one of the game’s factions and navigate through infinite space. Of course, expect aliens of all kinds and humans sailing the space seas in a work that, according to Bethesda itself, will be very similar to what it has already been developing in terms of role in its most famous franchises.

Technologically it is a production that will feature the Creation Engine. The fact that it is launched exclusively for the next-generation Xbox guarantees that its developers will try to get the most out of it to enjoy a visual section that is at the height of the current times. A very vivid open world is expected from a first or third person perspective. The only downside? Not having enjoyed no gameplay, which would have helped us get an idea of ​​what awaits us at your controls.

Finally, highlight the exclusivity that the video game will have with Microsoft consoles, something that in Bethesda they have been reluctant to confirm 100% until last weekend. Will the same thing happen with the rest of the productions that are released from now on? It remains to wait for new news in this regard in the coming dates. In short: the November 11th and exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC The one that is already one of the most anticipated video games of the year 2022 arrives. In addition, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass, a service that you can join these days by paying one euro for the first three months.

5 things you should know about Starfield: