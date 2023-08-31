A special message from Todd Howard, Director of Starfieldposted on the Starfield sub-reddit praised i Bethesda fans defining them the most “intelligent” among gamers.

Precisely, Howard writes: “A quick thank you for your passion and excitement for Starfield. I remember when this sub-reddit was born, and as it has grown, your enthusiasm has fueled all of us at Bethesda. We like to say we have the smartest fans of the video games, and you certainly are. Starfield has been a labor of love for us and the fact that you all care so much that we build a community around this game means a lot to us. We can’t wait for you to play.” .