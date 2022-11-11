In Bethesda’s original plans, today was to be the launch day from Starfield, as previously announced and as suggested in a teaser trailer, but this was not the case. Fans therefore decided to to cry the missed event, making no small irony about what happened.

Starfield’s launch date was in plain sight in a teaser trailer

The date of 11 November 2022 as the right one for Starfield was announced at E3 2021. The famous date written in ink, which in May 2022 turned out to be easily erased, with the postponement of the game to 2023.

Now the fateful day has arrived and the fans gathered in the Starfield subreddit are holding various initiatives to keep the memory of the broken promise alive, putting a lot of irony on it. For example in a thread well attended there is talk of an alternate universe where the game actually launched today. In another one is celebrated with the start of one new game in Oblivion. In still another it expresses itself the desire to see Steam download the game.

There are also some beautiful designs, like the one below:

And others that are less impressive, but still fun:

There is also a thread dedicated to … reviews of the gamewhere fake reviews are posted as if the game was actually available, some of them hilarious: “Funny how the game turned out to be an elaborate ploy to sell me Skyrim again. Regardless, I still enjoy it – 8/10”

However, there are also those who remember how the postponement avoided having a game in a sorry state, which hopefully arrives on the market finished properly. Of course, being a Bethesda game we can’t take it for granted, but the extra development time will be worth something, right?