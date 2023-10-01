Starfield it’s a huge game, with lots of content and many different mechanics, including exploration, character enhancement, ship creation and, of course, a lock-picking minigame. If you are a fan of the latter, there is good news: a simulator in browser versioncalled Starfield Digipick Simulator.

Available at this addressit is a “open-source re-imagining of the digipick/lock-picking game from Starfield by Bethesda.” The simulator allows you to “pick virtual locks whenever you want” simply via browser.

If you love lockpicking (in video games, of course), now you can do it without having to go through everything else in Starfield. A great convenience, no doubt about it.