Starfield it’s a huge game, with lots of content and many different mechanics, including exploration, character enhancement, ship creation and, of course, a lock-picking minigame. If you are a fan of the latter, there is good news: a simulator in browser versioncalled Starfield Digipick Simulator.
Available at this addressit is a “open-source re-imagining of the digipick/lock-picking game from Starfield by Bethesda.” The simulator allows you to “pick virtual locks whenever you want” simply via browser.
If you love lockpicking (in video games, of course), now you can do it without having to go through everything else in Starfield. A great convenience, no doubt about it.
Serino’s first hundred hours in Starfield
Of course, Starfield’s lock-picking minigame is just a snippet of the real thing and probably not many people’s favorite part. If you want to find out something more about Starfield, here is our article in which we present Serino’s first hundred hours in Starfield.
In the article we tell you: “This is in broad terms the story of my space alter ego System Alistair, the only protagonist of a game that I thought I hated and which instead won me over as I never would have believed. Despite the very acceptable problems, Starfield is Bethesda’s best in many years. Imperfect as you like, but one of a kind. We know that you have a great desire to tell your story, and perhaps to read that of others.”
#Starfield #fan #recreates #lockpicking #minigame #browser #version #link