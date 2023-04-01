Starfield will have the atmospheric flight? According to the user u/DoradoPulido2 absolutely not. You will be able to fly in space, but according to him, landing on planets will be managed automatically, as demonstrated by what we have seen in the gameplay videos so far.

So far we are faced with one fan theory, but u/DoradoPulido2 didn’t limit himself to having his say in an abstract way, instead producing a real small study on the matter, starting from the game itself (ie from the game’s movies). The result is really convincing.

For him, spaceships do they will fly manually only in the space of star systems, where you will be able to fight with other spaceships, board ships and stations and interact with asteroid fields and other celestial bodies. Of course you can also fly to the planets but, upon landing, a load will start and everything will become automatic.

Ours even tried to explain in detail how the will work system. First you will select a star system on the galaxy map, within the limits of the jump power of the selected spaceship. Then the entire star system will be displayed in detail, where you can select a planet, which will also be shown in detail. Once the destination is selected, a landing cinematic will start, which will also act as a loading screen. Then you will be able to interact with the spaceship on the ground, use its tools and explore the portion of the planet reproduced on foot. Returning to the ship and taking off will trigger a new cinematic/loading sequence that will return the ship to orbit.