Via ResetEra, a user known as Hevy008 claimed to be one former developer of Bethesda and revealed that Starfield is in development with a graphics engine which cannot be defined in any other way than “crap”. Hevy’s identity was later confirmed by Jason Schreier.

Precisely, Hevy said Bethesda offers a quality, very safe workplace. Additionally, he said that Starfield has been taking shape since the beginning of the year, but that there are some components the team is struggling with, including spaceflight and the fact that “there is probably too much content.” Also, according to Hevy there will be a beta in the summer and depending on the response it will be decided whether Starfield will actually be released on November 11, 2022. After sharing this information, Hevy’s ResetEra account has been deleted.

Jason Schreier claimed that Hevy is indeed the person he claims to be. Additionally, users have found previous posts from Hevy regarding an independent study called CodeBlueGames, which – via their site – claims that the team has worked with Bethesda in the past. We can therefore say that the source is most likely a former developer of the Starfield team.

An artwork by Starfield

However, this does not mean that what he reported is completely correct or even just that the information is up to date. There may have been updates or improvements that Hevy didn’t get to see firsthand. The Starfield gameplay has not yet been shown, so we have no way of knowing what the quality of the game is.

Among the most recent information we find a video dedicated to music and a group of new artworks that show the setting of the game.