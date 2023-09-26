Artificial intelligence within video games it has always been a topic much discussed by fans, who from time to time would like to see enemies who are more intelligent and better at dealing with our character, or even just more natural and credible. Sometimes, however, what a video game really needs is a good enemy stupid. Bethesda realized this while developing Starfield and the spaceships with which one must contend.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard he stated that it was easy to create an AI intelligent enough for space battles, but this one would be too good. “It turns out you have to make the AI ​​really stupid. You have to make it fly, make it spin, and basically make it say, ‘Hey, player one, you can shoot me for a little while.’ And then you give the AI ​​tools that the player he can see, ‘Oh, he’s moving away, I can do that.'”

Enemy AI was one of the fundamental pieces to the creation of the space combat as a whole, Howard explains, as it’s a notoriously difficult mechanic to implement in video games. He says he was inspired by games like FTL and older MechWarrior titles, but he wanted to include these mechanics “in a way that people could understand, without having to pause the gameplay in space.”