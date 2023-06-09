Known leaker billbil-kun has revealed editions And prices Of Starfield when there are now only a few hours left for the Direct which will see the Bethesda game protagonist of a detailed presentation this Sunday.

And so, after revealing the release date of the Xbox controller and Starfield-themed headset, the insider completed the work by communicating the three versions of the title that we will be able to buy, probably with the preorder which will open right during the Starfield Direct:

Standard Edition: $69.99 (PC), $79.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

Premium Edition: €104.99 (PC), €114.99 (Xbox Series X|S) – estimated prices and not yet confirmed

Constellation Edition: $299.99 (PC), $299.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

Constellation Edition, specified billbil-kun, is the name of the Collector’s Edition of Starfield, which apparently will be available for purchase only in physical format, we imagine due to the contents of the package.

The leaker added that the three editions will in all likelihood be presented during the Starfield Direct which will be broadcast this Sunday, immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase, and that bookings will always open within that event.