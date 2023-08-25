Bethesda publishing chief Pete Hines has said that Starfield “it doesn’t really take off” until after you complete the main story mission. During an appearance on Bethesda Mainstream in Gamescom 2023Hines explained that he had spent approximately 80 hours on the faction-based quest lines and other side activities of Starfield before being urged to get started on the main story by Bethesda boss Todd Howard.

“We intentionally didn’t talk about the main mission much because honestly it’s a huge spoiler,” Hines said. “But I’m here to tell you that this game doesn’t really take off until you finish the main quest.” Hines noted that the main mission took around 50 hours to complete, which means that by his own estimate, Starfield It didn’t really “take off” for the Bethesda veteran until he had put 130 hours into the game. “That story, it’s my favorite story of Bethesda Game StudiosHine said. “It’s my favorite ending to a story of Bethesda Game Studiosand I hope people enjoy it as much as I do.”

It is unclear what content will be available to players once they reach the conclusion of the main quest of Starfieldbut it is possible that Hines was referring to the recently revealed New Game+ mode of Starfieldwhich, according to Todd Howard, will present “a unique and exciting twist”, which will “incentivize to replay the game and continue it”.

While the vast majority of the gigantic history of Starfield remains a mystery, spoilers have started popping up on social media.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: This game is getting me so excited that I really hope it’s not something like Fort Solis. The chances of this game being something epic seem to be favourable.