Starfield just received it on PC patches 1.8.83, and according to the analysis carried out by Digital Foundry this update solves practically all the problems that the game had at launch, giving us the build that we deserved to see last September.

The Starfield update has been available in beta for a few days officially introduces support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3technologies that significantly improve performance with the same hardware.

Net of upscaling techniques, in any case, the update improves performance up to 20% with the fastest processors, solving complicated situations in terms of frame rate and balancing the behavior of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs compared to the previous version.