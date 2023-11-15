Starfield just received it on PC patches 1.8.83, and according to the analysis carried out by Digital Foundry this update solves practically all the problems that the game had at launch, giving us the build that we deserved to see last September.
The Starfield update has been available in beta for a few days officially introduces support for DLSS 2 and DLSS 3technologies that significantly improve performance with the same hardware.
Net of upscaling techniques, in any case, the update improves performance up to 20% with the fastest processors, solving complicated situations in terms of frame rate and balancing the behavior of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs compared to the previous version.
There’s still something missing
As mentioned, the update solves practically all the problems that Starfield had at launch on PC, although there is still a little something missing. The support forHDRfor example, is far from optimal and the feeling is that the game uses Microsoft’s automatic settings.
Furthermore, for the sake of completeness, it would be appropriate to also add technology to the upscaling options Intel XeSSwhich has been improved a lot over the years and could help make the experience better for users using those GPUs.
