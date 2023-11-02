Via a post on X | Twitter, Bethesda announced that the long-awaited update to the PC version of Starfield with the NVIDIA DLSS support and other welcome news will be available from next week on Steam Betawith more precise directions to be revealed soon.

Originally announced for September, the update will introduce DLSS with frame generation, a HDR calibration menu, options to adjust brightness and contrast, support for the 32:9 Ultrawide format for monitors and the “Eat” action command. We are talking about elements that have been clamored for by the Starfield community since launch and apparently the wait has now come to an end.

Initially these changes will be available in beta only for the PC version that can be purchased on Steam. Once stability has been properly tested and player feedback has been obtained, the patch will be officially available, also for those who have purchased Starfield on the Microsoft Store or are playing it using the PC Game Pass service.

If you are interested, you can enable Steam Beta updates for Starfield, by accessing your Library. From here, right-click on the game title and select “Properties”. Then go to “Beta” and in the “Participation in the beta” box choose to receive updates during the testing phase. Note: At the moment only the “None” option is available.