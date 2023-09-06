The PureDark modder is making good money on his own mod which add support for DLSS to titles that do not have it, the most recent of which is that of Starfield. Despite mods being cracked on a regular basis and despite adverse reactions from many players, ours currently has over 9,500 active patreons, for a minimum of around $45,000 a month in revenue (assuming they’re all paying for the basic subscription).

He is evidently aware that he cannot enlist all those who will use his mods and that the DRM he has inserted in the mod is easily circumventable, but the growth of patreon with the launch of the Starfield DLSS mod was in any case clear, in the order of thousands of units. In short, his is a fruitful business, also considering that he works alone.