As is well known, since starfield was released on consoles and PC It has had mixed comments, as some praise it as one of the best games of the year and other users say that it is not that bad, although the last straw was that it did not have more than one nomination in The Game Awards 2023. Even recently, one of the important people in the project has given something to talk about, as she has responded to those who severely criticize this space-themed game.

Bethesda design director and design lead for starfield, Emil Pagliarulo, has said that perhaps players do not really understand about video game development, this through a thread on popular social networks such as Twitter. Emphasizing that people are disconnected from the industry in this section, implying that they are lightly criticized for ignorance.

Here is part of what was mentioned:

It's funny how disconnected some gamers are from the realities of game development, and yet they speak with complete authority. I mean, I can guess what it takes to make a Hostess Twinkie, but I don't work in the factory, so what the hell do I really know? Look, I never knew this before, but at the very least, video game development is a series of trade-offs and difficult decisions. But to get there, to get as close to the vision as possible, the team has to push harder and harder… often while dealing with developers moving (or leaving), looming deadlines, and creative decisions. You wish you didn't have to.

To close his statements on social networks, he makes it clear that they will never be able to understand how complicated it is to do this type of thing, unless it is other developers who are enjoying the game. Well, only they could understand the long process it takes to create these entertainment products. Well, many with the sun to try the work for five minutes already believe they have the authority to decide if it is worth it or not, despite not having the idea about working in programming.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: It must be quite complicated to be a video game developer, since receiving negative comments about a work can hurt a person's abilities a little to work on something. For this reason, it is always better to give comments when you have greater certainty about the topic.