Just a few days ago, during the presentation of Xbox Games Showcase 2023we got a deep insight into the upcoming RPG space with a special presentation of Starfield led by legendary Bethesda game designer and director of Starfield, Todd Howard. A few days later, during the event “What Next For GamingHoward explained that he has mostly been playing Starfield in the xbox series swhich is less powerful, since his children have taken possession of the xbox series x. Affirming that it is a “cool” experience.

“Buy one x and one S when they left. I put the x in the basement with the big 4K TVHoward said at the event. “My kids won’t let me play…they’re always using it. So the S is up… and [el juego] looks great”. Howard went on to say, “It looks great. But technically, most of my time playing Starfield has been in the S-series“.

The time Howard has spent playing Starfield in the xbox series s is important to understand how well it will work Starfield. This is especially true given that many fans of Xbox were upset when it was revealed that the space exploration game would be limited to 30FPS in Xbox. Their uninformed (and rather demanding) argument is that the game should work at 60FPS or more.

Considering that Starfield It’s a console exclusive. Xbox Series X|S and is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious games of this generation, it’s nice to know that its own director enjoys playing it on the less powerful S-series. It is the actual experience and not the technical rate of FPS what really determines how good a game is. Starfield is already available for pre-order ahead of its release on September 6, 2023, and will release for Xbox Series X|S, PC with windows, Xbox and pc GamePassand Xbox Cloud Gaming. With or without 60FPScould be one of the best games of Xbox of the year. if you need more Starfield in your life, you can also acquire the official accessories of Starfield.

Via: windows central

Editor’s note: This may be the game that shows the whining hardcores if fps really matters for a successful and good game.