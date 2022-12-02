Not long ago, something that quite surprised the video game industry was the purchase of Bethesda by Microsofttried that it was closed shortly after, so now all the franchises have gone to Xbox. One of those exclusive games will clearly be Starfieldand its director admits to feeling pressure for the title to be a console seller.

In an interview with the podcast Lex Fridman, Todd Howard mentioned that the acquisition by Microsoft of the parent company Bethesda, ZeniMax Mediahas benefited the development of its flagship video game, which was planned for this year and was delayed to 2023. He also said that he felt the pressure to deliver a systems sales title, he feels that it is his responsibility.

This is what he mentioned:

We’ve had a lot of success with the games you talked about, but we’ve never been the type of platform seller, you know ‘the game’ for a platform over a period of time, so there’s a lot of pressure, there’s a lot of responsibility there to make sure we meet everyone.

The issue of why this title had to be delayed as well as that of redflall, because basically there were aspects that had to be polished to avoid launches with errors. To this is added that there is still no defined release date, but it is mentioned that it will arrive at some point in time. 2023in the first half of said year.

will be released in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Todd is right that Bethesda doesn’t really release games and sell consoles, but now that they’re owned by a Big Three brand, it’s clear they feel committed.