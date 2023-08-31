Digital Foundry he defined Starfield The best Bethesda game from a technical point of view and in terms of finishing, given that it was presented at the launch in substantially excellent condition and with very few problems: a real surprise for the team coordinated by Todd Howard.
Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Starfield caused a lot of discussion at the time of the announcement of the 30fps on consolesbut apparently the frame rate is consistent and the result is a solid experience, free of uncertainties.
It even seems that the inevitable compromises put in place on Xbox Series S have not really affected the visual quality of the game, and beyond the resolution and visual distance, the two platforms are not separated by a stellar gap.
Resolution and frame rate
About resolutionon both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Starfield uses FSR 2 to render natively at lower values than output at 2160p and 1440p respectively. Actual resolutions are therefore 1440p on Series X and 900p on Series S, with the possibility of a dynamic scaler in place.
As for the frame ratewith the day one patch the 30 frames are quite stable, as already mentioned, although there are scenarios and situations that put the engine in a bit of a crisis and which hopefully will be fixed with the next updates.
#Starfield #Digital #Foundrys #analysis #calls #Bethesda #game
Leave a Reply