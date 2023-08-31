Digital Foundry he defined Starfield The best Bethesda game from a technical point of view and in terms of finishing, given that it was presented at the launch in substantially excellent condition and with very few problems: a real surprise for the team coordinated by Todd Howard.

Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Starfield caused a lot of discussion at the time of the announcement of the 30fps on consolesbut apparently the frame rate is consistent and the result is a solid experience, free of uncertainties.

It even seems that the inevitable compromises put in place on Xbox Series S have not really affected the visual quality of the game, and beyond the resolution and visual distance, the two platforms are not separated by a stellar gap.