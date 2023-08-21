Emil Pagliarulo, the chief designer of Starfield as well as the historical name of Bethesda Softworks, warned gamers about conjecture and the made up news that are circulating online in these hours, based on stolen information that often only takes into account snippets of the complete game.

Pagliarulo’s point of view

Beware of conjectures and made-up news

Pagliarulo, who boasts Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 76 among others in his portfolio, touched on the topic in a post on X, in which he defined many information reported by alleged insiders as completely invented. He also talked about single-image biased analysis, probably referencing the controversy over the game’s main menu, and gave general advice: “I just wanted to remind everyone that leaks are leaks, no matter who brings them back. Embargoes are put in place for a reason, and any guesswork based on so little information is simply guesswork.”

“On the other hand, the fans are excited,” continued Pagliarulo, “and the game is almost here.” So the idea would be to wait for it to come out, before drawing hasty conclusions based on fragmented information, often full of prejudices.

Difficult to happen, considering that we are on the internet. For the rest, we remind you that Starfield will be available starting September 6, 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X / S, also for Game Pass, Xbox and PC subscribers.