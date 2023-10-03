Mills, who in his CV boasts titles of the caliber of Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in addition to the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077, then pointed out the intrinsic problem in his speech, explaining some concepts well.

The @SynthPotato, who writes among others for RockstarINTEL.com and Naughty Dog Central, has published two clips to compare the animations of the Starfield characters with those of the characters of Cyberpunk 2077, stating that those of the second are better and essentially attributing the Starfield problems al Creation Engine , Bethesda’s proprietary engine. It’s a shame that the graphics engine has little or nothing to do with the quality of the animations.

Patrick K. Mills, veteran developer of CD Projekt Red defended the animations of Starfield by a gaming journalist who improperly compared them to those of Cyberpunk 2077 . More precisely, we talk about animations of human models.

If you don’t know, shut up

Starfield’s animations are a certain way due to design issues

Mills: “I love Starfield very much, so I won’t get caught up in the core criticism. But I do want to say that the way they handle animations compared to Cyberpunk 2077 is not so much about the engine as it is about the tools used and the design. Related but not the same. “

Mills then explained that there is no reason why the Starfield developers couldn’t have done something more elaborate if they had wanted and employed certain tools: “For them (improving the animations) is not central for many reasons, and the The great freedom given to players is one of the main ones, as well as the tools used. You can’t do the scene of Judi on the roof (the one shown by the journalist in one of the clips) because you can have that scene on hundreds of different planets, at any time. “

Mills then explained that the fixed scenes of Starfield are more refined, such as the one with the encounter with Constellation, but that those that can take place in a multitude of different locations could not necessarily be of the same level. So comparing those moments with Judi’s scene is incorrect simply because there CD Projekt Red was able to predict every detail of the situation in advance, while Bethesda in Starfield had to create an adaptable system, certainly with less impact in the individual animations, but more flexible for the type of game.

The developer went on to explain that every main scene of Cyberpunk 2077 took years to make. If Bethesda had done the same with Starfield, given the enormous amount of possibilities offered, it would have taken decades to close the game.

“Instead Bethesda he used the resources at his disposal to give the player as much freedom as possible. She just took her time to do something different and it’s cool.”

Then Mills explained how many of the complaints from players and the press regarding the engines are simply the result of ignorance: “not every game can do everything, you can’t make a game that has all the features of the same level as the best in that field, and it has very little to do with the engine you’re using.”

Who knows if Mills’ explanation, which is rational and sensible, as well as born from a great experience on the field, will dispel some of the players’ prejudices, which as we have seen often also concern members of the press and influencers, especially when talking about of issues such as engine operation.