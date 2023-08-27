Through an article published on the official website of StarfieldBethesda brought players to know Zachary Wilson, the senior level designer of the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, who shared some interesting details about some of the ships that we will cross during the exploration of space.
Traveling through space in Starfield is not a risk-free activity and in fact we will often find ourselves facing bandits or hostile factions. From Wilson’s words we learn that there are also some in the game “legendary ships” hostile, characterized by enormous size and a very high level that will present a great challenge.
Not only that, it seems that we will be able to cross them from the initial stages of the adventure and in this sense the implicit advice of the level designer is to give it to you to run away until you have a spaceship of a certain level.
“Then there are the encounters with the legendary ships, huge enemy aircraft of very high tier which at the start of the game outclass that of the player. To defeat them, we will have to go a long way…”, Wilson said.
A wreck in space could have a lot to tell
Always during the exploration it will happen to run into abandoned ships. According to Wilson’s words, part of the wrecks were procedurally generated, while others were made by hand, even with the contribution of people outside the development team, with the aim of highlighting the dangers and tragedies that can take place in space and whose history we will be able to discover by exploring its interior.
“I also like our abandoned ships. We have handcrafted some abandoned ships to highlight the dangers and tragedies that can occur in space travel, and the player will be able to discover their stories by exploring themWilson added.
“The beauty is that for these stories we asked for input from people outside the design team, so colleagues who normally don’t participate specifically in the creation of content were able to leave a real impact on the game in that sense as well. One of our designers, Kris Takahashi, who has a background in the mod scene, has designed several very exciting ship encounters.”
Before leaving you, we remind you that Starfield will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC starting from September 6, 2023 and will be included in the Game Pass. Those who have purchased the Premium Edition will be able to start playing as early as September 1st.
