Through an article published on the official website of StarfieldBethesda brought players to know Zachary Wilson, the senior level designer of the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, who shared some interesting details about some of the ships that we will cross during the exploration of space.

Traveling through space in Starfield is not a risk-free activity and in fact we will often find ourselves facing bandits or hostile factions. From Wilson’s words we learn that there are also some in the game “legendary ships” hostile, characterized by enormous size and a very high level that will present a great challenge.

Not only that, it seems that we will be able to cross them from the initial stages of the adventure and in this sense the implicit advice of the level designer is to give it to you to run away until you have a spaceship of a certain level.

“Then there are the encounters with the legendary ships, huge enemy aircraft of very high tier which at the start of the game outclass that of the player. To defeat them, we will have to go a long way…”, Wilson said.