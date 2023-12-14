It should be noted that Pagliarulo did not attack those who criticized the game, given that he considers it more than legitimate to do so, but those who, despite not knowing anything about video game development, underlined internal issues in the creation of the same, telling Bethesda that what he should have done.

Emil Pagliarulo, the design director of Starfield he decided to answer to some of the criticisms received from the game, considering them disconnected from the reality of video game development.

Pagliarulo: “It amuses me to see how disconnected some gamers are from the reality of game development and yet talk about it with great authority. I mean, I can imagine what it takes to make a Hostess Twinkie, but I don't work in the factory, so what do I really know? Not much.”

The developer goes on to say that he understands that spending money on something gives you the right to criticize it and that he himself buys a lot of video games that he would like to complain about, but he doesn't for two reasons: “1) I know how hard it is to make games and I have too much respect for my fellow developers. “2) I work for a video game studio and it wouldn't be nice or professional to do so.” However, those who do it understand, as indeed he himself did when he wrote reviews for Adrenaline Vault.

Starting from his experience, Pagliarulo admitted: “At the time I had no idea what video game development was. How hard the designers, programmers, artists, producers and everyone else worked. The effort to give life to a vision always counting resources. Stress.”

“I don't want to change anyone's brain, because we're on the internet. But given my position, I can't not tell the truth. And the truth is that no one aims to make a bad game. Most developers are incredibly talented… even if the game they release isn't up to scratch.”

Pagliarulo then goes on to define video game development as a series of compromises and difficult decisions: “There's the perfect game you WANT to make… then there's the game you CAN make. Sometimes, if the gods smile on you , the two become very close.” To succeed, however, a development team has to deal with numerous problems, such as moving or firing developers, looming deadlines, and creative decisions you always hope you won't have to make.”

“The team does a lot of work, from scripting to level building to character models and programming the game systems, organizing it in a way that doesn't burn people out.”

So, concludes Pagliarulo: “Sure, you may not like part of a game. You may even hate the entire game. But don't fool yourself into thinking you know why it was made a certain way (other than if you have verified documentation) or how it got there. to be a certain way (for better or worse).”

“Chances are, unless you've developed a game yourself, you don't know who made certain decisions, who did what work, how many people were available to do it, the challenges they faced and the times they had to overcome them of technological problems.”

Pagliarulo's invitation is not aimed at stopping criticizing games, but at stopping talking about issues we know nothing about. In his case it is related to Starfield, but in general extended to all video games: “Because, know that the game you are playing is somehow a miracle in itself. Normal people have come together to work FOR YEARS on one goal: to entertain you and make you happy. So it helps to remember that… and to remember them.”