The real question is of course if Jaffe can say what he’s saying . If he received an official copy through Bethesda/Microsoft he should have signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) up until the review embargo date – it’s possible the man broke the embargo, or obtained the game unintentionally. legal, which technically allows him not to submit to the impositions of the developers.

There are fewer and fewer days left until the arrival of Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X|S and fans can’t wait. Obviously there is someone who has already started playing, namely the reviewers, who however will have to wait for the embargo to expire before sharing their review. But this does not stop David Jaffe – best known as creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, long ago content creator – who wrote through X how much do you think .

Jaffe’s exact words about Starfield

Regardless of how and why Jaffe is already speaking his mind, let’s see what he said: “I’ve finally finished Starfield. It has moments of genius, for sure, but I don’t feel like it holds up to other classics. The ending was also absurd, which I partly understand given the overall theme but in any case, it’s also an entertainment product so… I don’t know. I need to process this.”

Generally speaking it seems that Jaffe is conflicted about the game. It must be said that the man is known for his reactions that are often a little extreme, perhaps even useful for his work as a content creator. Furthermore, it is difficult to interpret this correctly since we do not know exactly how much of the game he saw: he could only have played the storyline to finish quickly by skipping the secondary ones, which clearly would not return the most complete Starfield experience.

In any case, we will soon be able to find out more precisely what is hidden in the game. Finally, we remind you that the first patch improves performance and fixes the bugs of some missions.