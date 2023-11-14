David Harbour revealed himself to be a big fan Of Starfield: interviewed by IGN during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, the actor spoke with great enthusiasm about the game and the Bethesda Difference, if we want to define it that way.

“Starfield? I loved it! There has been some controversy regarding the game, Todd Howard and Bethesda, but I have to say Bethesda titles are so richwith those worlds of theirs”, Harbor said to the microphones of the American newspaper.

“I’m doing this right now level up my character and I use all possible tricks to get endless money and steal things.” Did he give him his look? “No, God, no: my character is extremely young and extremely attractive,” the actor joked.