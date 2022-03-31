The lead designer and writer of Starfield cited Spider-Man and Cyberpunk 2077 as inspirations for the new sci-fi RPG of Bethesda.

In an interview published on the Bethesda official site, Emil Pagliarulo spoke briefly about the sources of inspiration. While mentioning that “the whole team“working on Starfield draws a lot of inspiration from other games, Pagliarulo named both Spider-Man from Insomniac and Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red as personal sources of inspiration.

“I love playing games that make me shake my head and say ‘Wow. I know how they did it, and it’s a crazy result ‘“Pagliarulo said, adding that Spider-Man did just that. The lead designer also cited Cyberpunk 2077 calling it.”seriously impressive“, from the point of view of creating a”gigantic and open environment“like the one in Night City.

Pagliarulo is actually a 19-year veteran of Bethesda Game Studios. He began his studio journey by working on the Bloodmoon expansion for The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind. The developer cites Fallout 3 as one of his favorite games he has been working on.

Starfield will arrive on November 11 on PC and Xbox Series X / S and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source: Gamesradar.