It is not clear how this discovery occurred, but a user on Reddit, as you can see from the video below, found inside Starfield a intermission scene different from the default one, relating to taking off from the planets in the game.
“More animations identifying for takeoffs and landings they are feasible, and already included in the basic game”, reported the user “Questionthis”, who proceeded to show the sequence in question as you can see below.
Immersive takeoff and landing animations are doable and built into the vanilla game. We have the technology.
It is a short film in which we see the character sit at the controls of the spaceship and we follow it as it takes off from the surface of the planet into space, partially solving one of the problems complained by various users with the excessive fragmentation of the experience given by fast travel and loading screens.
Will there be any news in this sense in the 2024 updates?
It doesn't appear to be one interactive sequence but rather a pre-calculated film based on the scenario and the ship we own, so it is certainly not an epochal change, but it is perhaps a step towards greater identification with the game world.
It remains to be understood how the scene in question was found: the user did not provide further explanations but when speaking of the “technology” already ready in the game he perhaps means a sort of mod based on a different use of the camera and direction.
In any case, it is an interesting idea, which perhaps could inspire possible changes. On the other hand, Bethesda has a very busy update schedule for Starfield, having announced a major update every 6 weeks throughout 2024 and also “new ways to travel”, which for many could mean the arrival of surface vehicles planetary.
