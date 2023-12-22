It is not clear how this discovery occurred, but a user on Reddit, as you can see from the video below, found inside Starfield a intermission scene different from the default one, relating to taking off from the planets in the game.

“More animations identifying for takeoffs and landings they are feasible, and already included in the basic game”, reported the user “Questionthis”, who proceeded to show the sequence in question as you can see below.

It is a short film in which we see the character sit at the controls of the spaceship and we follow it as it takes off from the surface of the planet into space, partially solving one of the problems complained by various users with the excessive fragmentation of the experience given by fast travel and loading screens.