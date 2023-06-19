As noted by Twitter user Idle Sloth, in the recent presentation of Starfield there is a detail not presented in an official way, or what appear to be some diseases for the character. As you can see below, in two parts of the video you can see the words “irritation” and “cough”.

Of course for now we don’t know exactly what it is. It could be a disease that is contracted depending on the environmental conditions of the planets and our equipment, as well as diseases that are applied by some enemies. They could also be small, low-impact penalties, or it could be an elaborate game mechanic that asks Starfield players to hunt for different medicines or create them by gathering materials. Or it may be none of these.

Of course, however, there are still some game systems that the Starfield team hasn’t presented to us. We will have to wait for new official confirmations from Bethesda or directly for the release of the full game to be able to know more in detail how all this will work.

Already now, counting only what has been presented, it can be said that Starfield is like “five or six games in one”: these are the words of Todd Howard.