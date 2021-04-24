The rumors and news regarding the new great IP of the study now part of Microsoft, Bethesda, do not give truce. And it is that the expectation for this great science fiction title promises a lot and has the fans attentive to new news. Now, New rumors have emerged on the scene, indicating that Starfield could be released earlier than expected, specifically later this year.
It has been through Twitter, where YouTuber and host of the Defining Duke Podcast, MrMattyPlays, has advanced information supposedly based on their internal contacts at Bethesda. MrMattyPlays has said that one of his internal informants has assured that Starfield will launch later this year, no date confirmed yet. The above can be true or false, there is no total security of it, but it is also that the YouTuber has shared A screenshot of the official Bethesda site, where the date 2021 is listed.
Starfield could be released earlier than expected
This capture corresponds to the copyright reservation that the video game has. Trademarks displayed this way, generally indicate the date when the product is actually launched on the market. While it may be solid information about it, they are just rumors that have not been confirmed, since Bethesda, like most companies, has had problems and delays in the development of its titles due to the pandemic. The above makes us rethink the date of this year, because they will want the launch don’t go through the same thing that happened with Cyberpunk 2077.
However, Starfield is not a game with little time, it has been in development for almost a decade. As commented Gamerant, pre-production started during the end of Fallout 4 development and entered full-scale development after completion. For this reason, it is possible that the rumors are true and Bethesda may present something soon, perhaps at the nearby E3.
Whatever the real information, we will have to wait for the official news to see if indeed all the rumors end up being fulfilled or not.
Do you think Starfield will be released this year?
