The magnate acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It has been great news in the world of the entertainment industry for more than a year, however, it has some problems that still do not fully clarify what will happen in the future. However, what there is evidence of is a massive layoff that affects several of the important developer sections.

The video game sections that suffered the massive dismissal by Microsoft are the developers of Starfield Y Halo. Both are among the most successful titles, so this information opens up a highly unstable panorama for the smallest sections.

On the other hand, despite the fact that the mass dismissal was rumored, it was not known exactly, now it is revealed that Microsoft will say goodbye to more than 10,000 people this quarter.

That equates to 5 percent of its workforce.

“These decisions are difficult, but necessary,”

stated the company’s chief executive, Satya Nadella.

The mass layoff of Microsoft includes workers from major developers like Bethesda Game Studios, 343 Industries, and ZeniMax Media. The problem is that some of the employees are veterans of their sections, so obviously these are difficult processes.

What is behind the mass layoff at Microsoft?

Supposedly it is due to the slowdown in sales, under consideration to avoid a possible recession.

The wave of layoffs:

However, it is not only Microsoft, also Amazon, Meta (Facebook) —11,000 layoffs—, Twitter —7,500 workers—, Snap —the layoff of 20% of its employees—, and even Netflix, with about 500 layoffs.

The millionaire economy is suffering from unforeseen events and is taking an immediate toll.

