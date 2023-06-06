Despite not having announced said products, Microsoft is already selling controllers and headphones from Xbox Starfield at certain retailers. Or so it seems, since, since last week, some images of the controller and headphones have been circulating from Starfieldalthough some means assure that it is a personalized work, nothing is fully verified.

Today several users have shared videos of the products already available for sale in retailers such as target. Close-ups of both can be seen in the tweets below. They don’t seem to have any extra features compared to regular controllers and headphones from Xboxbut they are completely designed with the art of Starfield.

If they are official products, it is likely that they will be announced this week in the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keighley on June 8 or at the showcase of Xbox 11th June. Starfield has a lot at stake for both Microsoft as for Bethesdaso it is expected that it will have a good promotion before its release.

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVE 🔴🔔 Other #ExclusiveFakeInsiderif you have not been convinced with the command, this is how the NEW HELMETS special edition of #starfield and I must say that they are simply BEAUTIFUL. If I were you I would be attentive to buy them day one. 🙊 pic.twitter.com/YhtxjYVrxC — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) June 5, 2023

Announced at E3 2018 along with Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield remained in the shadows (except for a few leaks) for three years, when Bethesda he finally shared a real-time trailer at E3 2021. However, the actual gameplay reveal happened last year. Game Director Todd Howard took the stage at the Game Showcase of Xbox and Bethesda 2022 to kick off a 15-minute segment where players got to witness the main character landing on a planet called the Kreet, mining iron, and infiltrating a base of the Crimson Fleet, a pirate faction that players can also join in the game. The gameplay showed the version of Starfield of the lock pick game, as well as other characteristic elements of previous titles of Bethesdawhile also delivering on the promise of improved animations and much higher graphical fidelity.

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVE 🔴🔔 This is how the NEW COMMAND of #starfield EXCLUSIVELY, we can see that it is a TOP controller and the best that XBOX has done in this generation. 🔝🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/ZTmyN6F4Yx — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) June 5, 2023

Bethesda Game Studios is set to reveal much more at the event Starfield Direct which will take place at the end of the Xbox Showcase this Sunday. As a reminder, Starfield will be released on September 6 for pc and Xbox Series X|S.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I still think this is a custom job and now, I don’t think it’s an official design and I’m sure if there is, a check will be announced during the Starfield Direct.