Finally Bethesda did it: it plugged in Starfield a touching tribute For Alex Hay, a fan of the game who died of cancer before he could play it, which he wanted more than anything. The dedication came in the form of a written note, in which we can read:
“To all my friends and fellow explorers,
I’m always with you, out there among the stars.
With eternal love
Alex Hay.”
The note for Alex Hay can be found at the entrance to the Eye.
The note for Alex Hay
It was late May 2023 when a large group of fans asked Bethesda to commemorate Alex Hay, who hadn’t had the opportunity to play Starfield due to the postponement of the release date, which he desperately wanted to do before he died.
In March 2023 it was Hay himself who wrote on Reddit how sad he was because of the new Starfield date, because he probably would never be able to get there. The doctors had in fact interrupted the curative therapies because there was nothing left to do and at the time of writing that message Hay was under pain therapy waiting to die.
At that point the Bethesda community took action and asked the company to remember Hay within the game. He was even born a hashtags on social media to put pressure on Howard and associates: #AlexInStarfield.
Bethesda has never confirmed the presence of the tribute, but evidently it has somehow received the request and has decided to satisfy the fans who had moved to somehow remember their fellow explorer who died prematurely at 35 years old.
#Starfield #touching #tribute #fan #died #cancer #play
Leave a Reply