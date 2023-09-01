Finally Bethesda did it: it plugged in Starfield a touching tribute For Alex Hay, a fan of the game who died of cancer before he could play it, which he wanted more than anything. The dedication came in the form of a written note, in which we can read:

“To all my friends and fellow explorers,

I’m always with you, out there among the stars.

With eternal love

Alex Hay.”

The note for Alex Hay can be found at the entrance to the Eye.