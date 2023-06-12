Today, June 11, 2023, theXbox Games Showcase and we got to see it Starfield smart watchesknown as Constellation Explorer Watch. It will be part of the Constellation Edition which will be released alongside the game on September 6, 2023.

The look of this watch is based on the device the protagonist is wearing in the game. The Starfield Smart Watch connects to your phone and allows you to see notifications. The device includes a dedicated case that is also inspired by the video game.

The case of the Constellation Explorer Watch

What do you think of this Starfield smartwatch? Interested or not for you?