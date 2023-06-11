There Constellation Edition Of Starfield it will weigh at least 4 kg and will have some size sizeable: 50 x 30 x 30 cm. This was reported by the insider billbil-kun, who thus gave his latest preview on tonight’s Xbox Showcase, in particular on the Starfield Showcase that will follow the main show.

billbil-kun is a notorious insider who usually doesn’t miss a beat. It is always he who has unveiled the alleged three editions of Starfield, with relative prices:

Standard Edition: $69.99 (PC), $79.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

Premium Edition: €104.99 (PC), €114.99 (Xbox Series X|S) – estimated prices and not yet confirmed

Constellation Edition: $299.99 (PC), $299.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

Incidentally, the Constellation Edition is supposed to be thecollectors edition and apparently it will only be available for purchase in physical format, due to the contents of the package. If the sale price is confirmed, we imagine that they will be very rich.

Naturally, the invitation is to take this information with due caution, since we are talking about rumors. So for now there is nothing official. Be that as it may, since it is billbil-kun, the doubt arises.