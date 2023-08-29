Starfield has already obtained a first result in terms of perception of the success of the game: it has undermined Baldur’s Gate 3 from the first position of the global ranking of Steam, among premium-priced stocks. So, despite still having more than a week left until its launch on September 6, 2023, it has already managed to leapfrog the successful Larian Studio from the top.

It must be said that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available for several weeks now, so sales will have had a physiological decline of them, but it is still an important result that shows how much Bethesda’s game is awaited by the PC community.