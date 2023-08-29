Starfield has already obtained a first result in terms of perception of the success of the game: it has undermined Baldur’s Gate 3 from the first position of the global ranking of Steam, among premium-priced stocks. So, despite still having more than a week left until its launch on September 6, 2023, it has already managed to leapfrog the successful Larian Studio from the top.
It must be said that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available for several weeks now, so sales will have had a physiological decline of them, but it is still an important result that shows how much Bethesda’s game is awaited by the PC community.
Compare
In recent days, FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon had also managed to reach the top, which however it had held for a short time. Instead Sea of Stars has never gone beyond the fifth position (fourth if we consider only the premium titles), despite the stellar votes received.
One of the reasons for so many sales made in pre-launch could be the period of early access to the five-day game, which will start from 1 September 2023. In this case, the most purchased edition should be the Premium Digital one for €99.99 (the standard one does not give this privilege), which includes:
- Basic game “Starfield”
- Shattered Space Expansion (when released)
- Up to 5 days early access
- Constellation Skin Pack: Space Suit, Helmet, Jetpack, and Equinox Laser Rifle
- Access to Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack
#Starfield #conquers #Steam #undermining #Baldurs #Gate #position #sellers
Leave a Reply