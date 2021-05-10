While the possible launch is still being talked about, and its presence at E3, it seems that leaked Starfield concept art. This was originally posted on Reddit and after the original post was deleted, posted on more websites. It is a set of drawings that show what a ship could be and a location that will appear in the game, or even an image of the loading screen.
Of course, the authenticity of these images of Starfield’s concept art has not been verified. However true or not, it is clear that there is a lot of excitement surrounding Bethesda’s IP at the moment, so many fans are hoping that these speculations and rumors will end with official announcements during E3.
Starfield Concept Art Leaked
Images of Starfield’s concept art were posted on the Starfield Reddit page before it was quickly removed, though not quickly enough as it has since spread across the internet. There’s not much to build on this image, but fans speculate that this could be anything from concept art for the official art book down to some sort of in-game loading screen, or just a web asset for the E3 reveal.
Is filtration Starfield’s concept art has not been the only thing that has emerged recently. Xbox Era’s Shpeshal Ed said he says that Microsoft has bought ad time for Starfield in 2021, which suggests there is hope for a release this year. Starfield has been in development for a long time and was first revealed in 2018 during Bethesda’s E3 2018 press conference.
